Free legal representation now being offered to protesters arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham organization is now offering free legal representation to protesters who have found themselves in handcuffs in the last several days.
The Magic City Bar Association (MCBA) announced their mission on Friday and said they’ve already heard from protesters looking for representation after being arrested.
Some protesters are facing charges like disorderly conduct or failure to obey.
MCBA president Christopher Burrell said their Protest Protection Plan has two phases.
The first is to help protesters organize effective and responsible protests by letting them know their legal rights.
The second phase is providing pro bono criminal defense representation to those arrested.
But MCBA wants to be clear, they do not condone violent or destructive protests.
“There will be some protesters that we will refuse to represent. And those would be people who have used violence and destruction and things along those lines. In that situation, we will still take their information and everything, but we will refer them to an attorney who can better assist them," said Burrell.
