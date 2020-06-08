FIRST ALERT: Breezy conditions & isolated severe storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! Tropical Storm Cristobal has been downgraded earlier this morning as a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 mph. Cristobal will continue to weaken today as it remains over land. It is located in southwest Mississippi this morning and moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph. We are watching some of the outer rain bands impact areas south of I-20 this morning. Most locations are dealing with cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It is very warm and muggy as tropical moisture moves in from the south. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid-80s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel several degrees warmer. Rain chance around 60% as storms fire up during the afternoon and evening hours.
FIRST ALERT FOR ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS MONDAY: We are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms forming this afternoon. Storms that form could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has a low threat for a brief spin-up tornado for most of Central Alabama. Greatest threat for a few severe storms will likely occur in eastern Mississippi and west Alabama. If you live west of I-65, you will definitely want to keep an eye on the weather. The threat lowers dramatically in east Alabama. Have multiple ways to receive notifications throughout the day in case a storm is warned.
WINDY ADVISORY: A wind advisory has been issued for Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Greene, and Hale counties until 7 pm for sustained winds of 10-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Areas not included in the wind advisory can expect sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts near 25-30 mph. It will remain breezy tonight with sustained winds of 10-15 mph.
STORMY WEATHER THROUGH WEDNESDAY: We will likely see southwest winds bring in additional tropical moisture from the Gulf tomorrow. We will remain hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, we will likely see scattered showers and storms fire up in the afternoon and evening hours. I am not expecting any severe weather tomorrow thanks to Cristobal moving away from us. By Wednesday, a cold front will likely move into Central Alabama giving us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. We could a few strong storms Wednesday, but the threat appears low at this time. Main concerns will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and maybe small hail. Highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon.
DRYING OUT BY THE END OF THE WEEK: We will likely enter a drier weather pattern as we head into Thursday and Friday. We should see morning lows in the low to mid 60s with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels should be significantly lower making it feel comfortable. Thursday and Friday is looking sunny with lower 90s showing up Friday afternoon.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking dry and very warm with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. We will introduce small rain chances as we head into early next week.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Monday
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.