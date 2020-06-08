FIRST ALERT: Breezy conditions & isolated severe storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! Tropical Storm Cristobal has been downgraded earlier this morning as a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 mph. Cristobal will continue to weaken today as it remains over land. It is located in southwest Mississippi this morning and moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph. We are watching some of the outer rain bands impact areas south of I-20 this morning. Most locations are dealing with cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It is very warm and muggy as tropical moisture moves in from the south. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid-80s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel several degrees warmer. Rain chance around 60% as storms fire up during the afternoon and evening hours.