Curfews ending across Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A number of curfews are set to expire soon around Jefferson County after roughly a week.
The City of Birmingham’s curfew ends at midnight Monday. Mayor Randall Woodfin released a statement saying, “I want to thank the people of Birmingham for uniting and working together during this challenging time.”
The curfew for unincorporated parts of Jefferson County is set to end Tuesday. County Commission leaders will meet for a work session Tuesday and commission president Jimmie Stephens said the curfew will likely expire, but discussions will continue on if more action is needed.
“See what the municipalities in the area are doing and we’ll discuss with the sheriff’s office and the EMA office to determine the proper course of action,” said Jimmie Stephens, County Commission Chair.
Homewood City Council voted to extend the city’s curfew until Tuesday during a meeting late last week - with the police chief addressing the council saying the city should keep it in place longer as a safety precaution.
“Things about possible threats. I promise you there are some and I hope to goodness they don’t come to fruition,” said Captain Ben Sutton, “Gives us another tool to clear the streets.”
Homewood city leaders also voted to adjust the curfew times to 9:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to allow businesses to remain open that were impacted by COVID closures.
