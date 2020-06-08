Confederate statue in Tuskegee spray painted with expletives

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Police in Tuskegee responded to the vandalization of a confederate monument in the city’s town square Sunday morning. Red spray paint now covers the statue.
Tuskegee Police Chief Marquez James said officers responded to the 100 block of Main Street around 7:40 p.m. about the defacing of the monument in the town square.
Photos from the Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee show the statue painted with, “[Expletive] the Clan KKK" and “[Expletive] the KKK.”
“The Tuskegee community has remained peaceful, yet alert following the many recent protests that have been carried out nationwide,” James said. “The Tuskegee Police Department shares in the community’s stance against injustice and will continue to serve and protect our community as we work together in holding accountable any individual who may choose to contend against our collective objective to maintain peace and order.”
No suspects have been identified.
Lee said the statue has been vandalized many times in the past.
“It’s an eyesore now. I mean it is a part of history but now it’s foul language and racial slurs that people are going to see on a daily basis driving by,” said Tuskegee Police Department Public Information Officer Kimberley Johnson.
The cities square is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy where the monument stands, a park that was originally built for white’s only.
This isn’t the first time the controversial monument has been vandalized since it was erected in 1906.
Johnson said the statue was vandalized back in 2015 and 2017.
In the 1960s students from what is now Tuskegee University tried and failed to remove the statue.
“It doesn’t belong in our community and there is a need to take this down,” said Lennora Pierrot, Manager of the Special Collections of the Tuskegee University Library Systems. “This stuff creates psychological damage to our families, to our children, to our legacy as enslaved individuals.”
Police are asking anyone with information in this case to call the TPD Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 or Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.
According to Lee, the city is not responsible for repainting it.
WSFA reached out to the United Daughters of the Confederacy for comment but has not received a response.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.