City of Birmingham launches survey, asks public about policing concerns

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – As calls for reform and an end to systemic racism echo across the country and through the streets of Birmingham, city leaders say it is time to listen.
“If we are not acknowledging it and having conversations about it, progress is not being made,” said Councilman Hunter Williams, City of Birmingham.
Williams leads Birmingham City Council’s Public Safety Committee. Next week, Hunter said Mayor Randall Woodfin and the committee will meet to discuss policing policies.
“We need to have a clear understanding of both what the community wants in terms of their expectations of the police, and also a clear understanding of the expectations on how we police.”
Williams said to get to a point of understanding; concerns, experiences, and ideas need to be discussed.
“Unless we are involving the entire community, then it’s not a true conversation,” said Williams.
Monday, the City of Birmingham posted an online survey, asking the public to rank their concerns on policing issues, with options including use of force and youth harassment. Another question asks people to rank 9 public safety issues, like violence, drugs and vandalism, from most concerning to least concerning.
WBRC Fox6 reached out to Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office to get more information about how the information from the survey will be used but the questions were not immediately answered.
