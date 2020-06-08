ADPH set to reduce COVID-19 hotline hours of operation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The call volume into the state’s COVID-19 hotline is dropping by the hundreds.
So now, the Alabama Department of Public Health is making changes. When the ADPH began responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were getting anywhere from 500-600 calls a day. But now, it’s more like 150-160 a day and 30-40 on the weekend.
Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said one reason for the reduction in call load is because of the information that’s now online and on the state’s dashboard. Because of that major drop in call load, the state is reducing the operating hours at the hotline for general COVID-19 questions.
Starting June 15, the toll free line will be available from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week. ADPH said, with reduced hours of operation, comes the ability to shift resources like staff to other tasks. One task we’ve talked a lot about with ADPH is contact tracing.
“That is one way that we will shift our resources is to potentially utilize this personnel and our contact tracing efforts or other efforts that we are using to address this pandemic," said Dr. Landers.
Right now, they have four to five people working the phones, and with the previous call load, they were constantly on calls.
Dr. Landers says they can now handle it with a couple of people.
Click here for more information, or call the COVID-19 General Information hotline at 800-270-7268.
