1 in custody after Sunday afternoon homicide in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says one person is in custody after a homicide that happened Sunday afternoon.
Police with the south precinct were called to a residence in the 800 block of 47th Street North around 5 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, a victim suffering a gunshot wound was found in the doorway of the residence.
Birmingham Fire & Rescue was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
One person is in custody, according to police, but the investigation continues.
If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
