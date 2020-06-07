Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is a small chance that locally heavy rain may produce some minor flooding late Sunday night into Monday. The area of concern will generally be west of a line from Selma to Tuscaloosa to Hamilton. Rain bands associated with Cristobal will move into Marengo County late Sunday night and then spread to far West Alabama tomorrow. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with isolated 3 inch amounts not out of the question near the Mississippi and Alabama state line. Any slight westward movement in the path of Cristobal may lower these rain amounts.
The possibility for isolated to scattered showers and some thunderstorms will continue across Central Alabama through today with higher rainfall totals to the south. Highs will still be near 90 with southeasterly winds of 6-12 mph. Rain chances will be increasing as Cristobal moves north but no wind advisories are expected for our area. In addition to the threat for heavy, potentially flooding rain there is a low end threat for a tornado with the greatest chance along the Alabama-Mississippi line and even here the threat appears on the low end.
The tropical storm will continue as the main weather story for the beginning of the week and Cristobal is still forecast to make landfall late tonight and continue tracking north across Louisiana tomorrow morning. Some of the outer bands of the storm will move across the southwestern parts of Central Alabama tomorrow but any change in the forecast tract could change the weather picture for the first part of the week. If the storm does track farther east there could be some increase in the tornado threat especially for West Alabama. A strong area of low pressure will move east, picking up the remnants of Cristobal and steering the system through the Mississippi Valley tomorrow night and Tuesday, eventually moving over the Great Lakes Tuesday.
An associated cold front will approach the Southeast by mid-week helping produce more widespread rain and thunderstorms Wednesday. Some of these storms may be strong along the front and could produce gusty winds and hail Wednesday afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will build into the region Thursday and Friday as rain chances come to an end with only isolated showers and afternoon thunderstorms possible in areas to the south and east.
