Sunday Morning Weather

The tropical storm will continue as the main weather story for the beginning of the week and Cristobal is still forecast to make landfall late tonight and continue tracking north across Louisiana tomorrow morning. Some of the outer bands of the storm will move across the southwestern parts of Central Alabama tomorrow but any change in the forecast tract could change the weather picture for the first part of the week. If the storm does track farther east there could be some increase in the tornado threat especially for West Alabama. A strong area of low pressure will move east, picking up the remnants of Cristobal and steering the system through the Mississippi Valley tomorrow night and Tuesday, eventually moving over the Great Lakes Tuesday.