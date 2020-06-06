70-year-old man dies, caught in the crossfire in a Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 70-year-old Birmingham man died Friday after investigators say he was caught in the crossfire.

Detectives says the victim is Larry Pettway of Birmingham.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers from the West Precinct responded to 17TH Street and Jefferson Avenue SW on a call of a person shot.

Officers arrived and discovered the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pettway was taken to UAB hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shots were fired from a nearby area and the victim was caught in the crossfire.

There are no suspect(s) in custody in this homicide.

