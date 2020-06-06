Shelby County Mayors united statement in support of peace and reconciliation

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Mayors is showing their support for the injustice and inequality of black lives loss across the nation.
Shelby County Mayors says they fully acknowledge having some different political beliefs, but are fully united in their shared commitments.
Here are the list of commitments as followed:
● Our shared commitment to racial equity
● Our shared commitment to govern our communities fairly and without racial bias
● Our shared commitment to ensure our police officers remain highly trained in the appropriate use of force
● Our shared commitment to review and update our policies within the police department to ensure they are designed to maintain the safety of all.
● Our shared commitment to serve and protect our communities, especially those in our communities who have been generationally disenfranchised.
● Our shared commitment to support peaceful freedom of expression throughout our community.
● Our shared support of the safety of our police officers as well as our citizens.
● Our acknowledgement that while all lives do matter, the lives that feel threatened at this moment in our history are the Black Lives and that they certainly do matter to us.
● Our shared commitment to support our law enforcement officers who are committed to keeping the peace, adhering to established policies and procedures, serving and protecting our communities.
The Shelby County Mayors says they will fully denounce any and all forms of racism.
They also want to encourage citizens to join them in the commitment, reach out to leaders, and keep an open heart and an open mind and become a part of bridging any divides they identify within their community.
