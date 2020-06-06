Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There may be some patches of fog through the early morning especially in areas which received rain yesterday and overnight but these areas of fog will be patchy. After early morning lows around 70 with light winds afternoon highs will again climb to 90 or above with isolated to scattered showers again developing. The best rain chances today will be in areas to the south.
Winds will be south/southeast with higher gusts near any thunderstorms which do develop. Meanwhile rain chances will be increasing tomorrow as Tropical Storm Cristobal moves over The Northern Gulf of Mexico. Highs will continue to be above 90 through Sunday afternoon but rain and increasing cloud cover will hold temperatures down a few degrees to the south. Rain chances will continue increasing in response to Cristobal as the storm moves north into The Midwest.
Cristobal will lose its tropical characteristics as it moves north and merges with an approaching area of low pressure. As with all land falling tropical systems there will be a low end risk for tornadoes Tuesday. the storm is expected to make landfall along the south-central Louisiana coast Sunday night. As it does the associated breezy conditions, heavy rainfall, and highest tornado threat will remain over Mississippi. Still, any eastward adjustments in the track could bring an added threat to West Alabama but at the moment impacts for Central Alabama look to be relatively minor and mainly focused on West Alabama where winds gusts of 15-30 mph and rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected with locally higher amounts. These rainfall amounts are not expected to cause organized flooding issues except in local areas where rainfall amounts will be higher Tuesday and Wednesday.
Again, the tornado threat appears low Monday and Tuesday but moisture will continue increasing Monday and Monday night as Cristobal moves north across Louisiana and Arkansas. There will be relatively drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere across our region but a chance for showers and thunderstorms activated by afternoon heating will remain area-wide.
Cristobal will continue to lift north-northeastward across Missouri and Illinois Tuesday and Tuesday night when more locally heavy rain may occur as well as a lingering chance for isolated tornadoes especially in Northwest Alabama. Rain remains likely through Wednesday as tropical moisture lingers. The rain chances will be enhanced by an approaching cold front which will combine with the remnants of Cristobal and these rain areas will have a chance to produce some stronger storms.
The forecast beyond mid-week will be dependent on the eventual movement of Cristobal and whether or not the front becomes stalled over our area but it now appears sunshine will return by Friday with highs again limited to the 85-87 degree range.
