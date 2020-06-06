Saturday Morning Weather

Cristobal will lose its tropical characteristics as it moves north and merges with an approaching area of low pressure. As with all land falling tropical systems there will be a low end risk for tornadoes Tuesday. the storm is expected to make landfall along the south-central Louisiana coast Sunday night. As it does the associated breezy conditions, heavy rainfall, and highest tornado threat will remain over Mississippi. Still, any eastward adjustments in the track could bring an added threat to West Alabama but at the moment impacts for Central Alabama look to be relatively minor and mainly focused on West Alabama where winds gusts of 15-30 mph and rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected with locally higher amounts. These rainfall amounts are not expected to cause organized flooding issues except in local areas where rainfall amounts will be higher Tuesday and Wednesday.