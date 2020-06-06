Midfield PD asking for help locating vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Midfield Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run they say happened Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. No details about the incident have been provided by police - including the name of the victim - but the suspect’s vehicle is pictured above.
Police say it would now have heavy damage to the passenger side front windshield and possibly the front bumper.
If you have seen this vehicle or have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Detective Jeffries at 205-923-6637 or 205-745-3554.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
