Homicide investigation underway in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon in the eastern part of the city.
Police say they were called to the scene at 4:11 p.m. in the 6800 block of 1st Avenue North on reports that someone had been shot.
When they arrived, police found a female victim suffering a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say their investigation so far shows the victim was in a vehicle traveling eastbound on 1st Avenue North. That’s when someone in another vehicle fired shots, possibly at someone else, but those shots hit the victim in the car instead.
Police have no suspects in custody. If you have any information that could help them with this investigation, you’re asked to call the BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
