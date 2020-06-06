Community gathers for candelight vigil for fallen Moody police officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of people paying their respects to fallen Moody Police Sgt. Stephen Williams. His patrol car sitting outside of the Moody Police department is filled with flowers, blue ribbons and balloons.
“We’re behind you. We support you 100%. It’s not just a loss of the community, it’s a loss of their friend, their brother,” said Kevin Campbell.
The community also lighting candles to remember Williams whose loss is being felt across the central Alabama. We’re told Williams served as a mentor to many on the Moody police force. He also made a big impact in the community. Now the community is wrapping its arms around Moody P-D.
“He was out there keeping the community safe and I just really appreciate everything he’s done for our community,” said Jimmy Sztanyo.
We’re told Williams was working his way up to be lieutenant, so today, Moody’s police Chief posthumously promoted him. Chief says from this day on, he will forever be known as Lt. Stephen Williams.
