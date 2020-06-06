Black Men in America: I CAN’T BREATHE – A Virtual Town Hall Meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - George Floyd, Ahmad Aubrey.
As part of the National Association of Black Journalists’ Black Male Media Project, the Birmingham Association of Black Journalists (BABJ) is hosting Black Men in America: I CANT BREATHE, a virtual town hall examining threats against black males from all aspects including law and injustice, economic disparities and challenges of physical and mental health.
“People are rightly outraged and demanding change after what happened to George Floyd,” said BABJ chapter president Steve Crocker. “But many black people have been trying to have that discussion for a long time and our country hasn’t always been ready.”
Panelists include local and national leaders such at Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, Birmingham City Council President William Parker, Jefferson County Deputy Health Officer David Hicks, Stanford University emergency physician Dr. Italo Brown, UAB Economist Dr. Anthony Hood and others.
Members of the community can ask their own questions during this 1:00 p.m. event which will be streamed live on the BABJ website (www.babj.net).
The moderators for segments of the town hall are WIAT (CBS 42)’s Art Franklin, WVTM 13’s Guy Rawlings, WBMA (ABC 33/40)’s Wendell Edwards, The Birmingham Times’ Barnett Wright, AL.com’s Roy S. Johnson and WBRC (FOX6 NEWS)’s Steve Crocker.
