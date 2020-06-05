West Alabama Works hosts DCH Healthcare virtual hiring event

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - A virtual healthcare hiring event for DCH Regional Medical Center is hoping to help some people get back on their feet.
Many West Alabamians have unfortunately lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hiring event organizers said because of that now is the perfect time to perhaps change careers into healthcare.
West Alabama Works is hosting the virtual event. They said there are entry-level positions available such as a PCA-patient care assistant and are also resources they’ll provide to help you go back to school to become a registered nurse, respiratory therapist or a variety of other health care jobs that are in need of being filled.
In terms of immediate positions available, on top of PCAs, sitters, environmental services, food service assistant and more are being offered at DCH right now.
The virtual hiring event can be accessed via Facebook or on West Alabama Works’ state-of-the-art hiring platform. Use code DCH20 when completing the application.
DCH will review applications Monday, June 8, and schedule virtual interviews in the coming weeks. If applicants have any questions, feel free to reach out to West Alabama Works on Facebook or call 205 735-9675.
