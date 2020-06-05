Wearing masks now mandatory in Tuscaloosa city-owned and operated facilities

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox explained why he believes wearing a mask inside city owned and operated buildings became necessary.
Maddox signed an executive order that went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
“They’re closer than six feet apart. If they don’t have a mask, will they be asked to leave," we asked Maddox. "Yes,” he responded.
This goes for places like Tuscaloosa City Hall, the Water Department and the Amphitheater. Signage and markers showing how to stand 6 feet apart are already up in some city owned facilities.
“If there’s six feet of distance and other guidelines that you meet in Alabama Department of Public Health, wearing a mask won’t be necessary,” Mayor Maddox continued.
Those face coverings can be cloth or disposable and they must cover your nose and mouth.
“COVID doesn’t stop. That’s not how diseases work, so if we’re able to stay safe, to me it’s a small inconvenience,” according Brian Oliu.
The order also applies to the farmer’s market held Saturday at the Tuscaloosa River Market.
“I look at it - is it making a difference. Is it impacting operations and like anything else, if it’s not giving us the desired outcome we will move into another direction,” Maddox added.
Some of the mayor’s executive decisions related to coronavirus came with expiration dates. This one does not.
