Tarrant police asking for assistance finding missing 36-year-old man

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant police are asking for assistance finding a 36-year-old missing man.
Police say Robert Stevenson Newcomb has been missing since June 2. His last known location was in the 200 block of Black Creek Road.
Police say Newcomb sent a message to family members making a comment about his death. His phone is powered off and there has not been any activity on his bank account.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tarrant police at 205-849-2811.
