Stacy Column: Will there be a special session?

The last reason we might not have a special session is that we aren’t completely out of the woods with the coronavirus. While Alabama has reopened much of the economy, the threat of the virus is still very real and Montgomery has been marked as a “hotspot” in recent weeks. Lawmakers and staff worked through the challenging circumstances of finishing the regular session amid the pandemic and everything seems to have gone off without a hitch. However, having been at the State House most every day for that last stretch I can tell you that it was a tense, uncomfortable environment, not conducive to complicated legislative business. Unless we somehow have a vaccine in the next few months, you’d have to think the same social distancing practices would be necessary in a special session, including not having lobbyists and members of the public in the building, and that should only be done in extraordinary circumstances.