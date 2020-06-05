Sheriff: No credibility to rumors of threats to bring down Emma Sansom statue

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County’s Sheriff says there is no credible information that Antifa or anyone else wants to attack the area’s most iconic statue this weekend.
The statue dates back 115 years and pays tribute to a teenager who assisted Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest.
She had ridden with Forrest to a shallow crossing in Black Creek where Forrest and his men could cross the creek and capture Union General Abel Streight...which he did the next day in Cedar Bluff.
The base of the statue depicts Sansom and Forrest riding together on his horse. The actual statue shows Sansom pointing forward.
Sheriff Jonathon Horton says he and multiple other agencies thoroughly searched, but found no evidence backing up any threat.
“Through our state, local and federal law enforcement entities, and we’ve ran down all these leads and not been able to find any substantial threats. We want the people to know that we stand ready and prepared, always for the worst,” Horton said.
Facebook and Twitter have taken down many posts making threats like this one, pinpointing them to white supremacy groups.
The rumors followed a peaceful protest march about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police, and Horton says he expects a similar march planned for this weekend to also go peacefully.
Similar rumors have cropped up about the Ola Mize Memorial Park adjacent to Noccalula Falls, the Noccalula statue at the falls, and even the big arrows at Glencoe’s Big Chief Restaurant. Horton says he hasn’t found any credibility to those rumors either.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.