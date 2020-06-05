Police investigating homicide in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the western part of the city Friday evening.
Police were called to a scene at 17th Street SW and Jefferson Avenue where they found a shooting victim on a sidewalk.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
No suspect is in custody.
If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
