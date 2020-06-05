Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Jeremiah Castille

On this episode, Mike talks with Jeremiah Castille, a star college football player in the last years of Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s legendary career. Jeremiah now leads many faith-based efforts, including the Jeremiah Castille Foundation. The two spoke on the recent unrest around the country after the death of George Floyd. They also spoke about Jeremiah’s brother, who was murdered, and how Jeremiah later came face to face with his brother’s killer.
