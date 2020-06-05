30 local florists create flower display in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a week of turmoil and heartache, dozens of local florists throughout Birmingham came together to bring some some cheer to the Magic City.
Carolyn Chen, owner of Wild Things in Homewood, said it all started with her Instagram post. “I posted and then all of us florists joined together. I was thinking what can I do to give back, my craft is flowers,” said Chen.
Stem by stem, floral designers placed flowers around the archway of the Rotary Trail’s Magic City sign Friday morning, all in an effort to lift the spirits of those who pass by.
“All of us are healing, and flowers are about healing,” Chen said.
“We just want to give people happiness to look at and joy,” said Cameron Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist.
More than 30 local florists started working on the flower display at 7 a.m. and created the masterpiece by lunch.
“We invited 50 florists from all over Birmingham and in the surrounding areas to come and participate and help us fill it in and make it beautiful,” Pappas said.
After a week full of heartache, they hope these thousands of flowers bring smiles to those who need it most.
“While it’s only going to be here a couple of days, we hope it brings some light to the city, to have flowers to look at rather than boarded up windows and broken glass," Pappas added.
All the flowers and greenery in the display were donated by the local florists, a cost that’s priceless in the amount of comfort it brings.
“You can’t put a price on love and hope,” Chen said.
The display of flowers is located on the corner of 1st Avenue South and 20th Street South in downtown Birmingham and will remain on display throughout the weekend. “The flowers should stay fresh all weekend long. We will be back Monday to clean it up,” said Pappas.
