JeffCo Sheriff’s deputy arrested on sexual abuse charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile has been arrested after an investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office first learned of the allegations on Tuesday, June 2. That’s when it was reported to them that Jacob W. Tillman, who at the time was a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office, was having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile.
Deputies say the victim told authorities the behavior had been happening for an extended period of time.
After an investigation and a review with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Tillman was arrested on charges of 1st degree sexual abuse. The charge carries a $30,000 bond.
We’re told Tillman resigned from the Sheriff’s Office Friday.
Authorities say additional charges are possible.
