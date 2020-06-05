JeffCo D.A. Danny Carr takes knee in reaction to the police killing of George Floyd

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A picture of a Jefferson County District Attorney, Danny Carr is getting attention on social media. Carr posted the picture of him taking a knee on his social media, but he said he didn’t do it for likes.
He did it to show solidarity 10 days after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.
And after countless demonstrations, marches, and protests, Carr was compelled to drop to one knee.
“I wanted to make sure that people understood that I hear them. I understand their frustration. I recognize their frustration. I share their frustrations, but at the same time, I wanted to make sure they understood that I want to be a part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Carr said.
Carr posted the picture, which was taken in his office on Wednesday. He said that’s significant because he’s the first African American male to hold his title.
“That was done on purpose because I thought it was important to do it in the office, between the flags, under the seal and under the name that’s on the wall that says Jefferson County District Attorney,” Carr said.
“I thought that was just symbolic as far as the respect for the office, but at the same time respect for what the office is supposed to be about,” Carr said.
Carr said he wants to use his platform to not only send a message of solidarity, but to also inspire others in positions of power to take a stand against injustices.
“I want them to join in. I want them to understand that at this point it’s about using your position for good. It’s about allowing your platform to be used for the betterment of others, and allowing the voice that you’ve been given by the citizens who supported you, to know that you are there for them, that you’re going to fight for them and that you’re going to fight for all citizens of this county and that you’re going to use your position to hopefully spark change,” Carr said.
Carr encourages people to continue protesting and speaking out against racism and other injustices.
He said peaceful protests are in the fabric of any movement, and that demonstrators should make sure their actions are in line with their message.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.