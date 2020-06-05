JeffCo D.A. Danny Carr takes knee in reaction to the police killing of George Floyd

“I want them to join in. I want them to understand that at this point it’s about using your position for good. It’s about allowing your platform to be used for the betterment of others, and allowing the voice that you’ve been given by the citizens who supported you, to know that you are there for them, that you’re going to fight for them and that you’re going to fight for all citizens of this county and that you’re going to use your position to hopefully spark change,” Carr said.