’Hoover Ahead’ starts neighborhood book clubs to spark conversation about race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of people living in Hoover is using books to start an important conversation about race and equality.
The group called Hoover Ahead said they really got started after the 2018 shooting death of EJ Bradford at Riverchase Galleria.
They said the protests and race-related discussions that followed in the city inspired them to start a group.
It's made up of people who live in Hoover of all different racial and ethnic backgrounds to make Hoover a more welcoming and inclusive place to live.
And after the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed, Hoover Ahead members decided to start a book club urging people to form small groups in their neighborhoods to read and discuss books to start a conversation.
This month's book: "How to be an Antiracist."
"It feels like our eyes are only beginning to be opened to some degree. So the idea and the hope is that this book club is going to continue the conversations past the protests. Because if we give up in a day, two days, a week, a month, a year, that's not going to cut it. These are conversations we need to be having for the rest of our lives," said Hoover Ahead founding member Dr. Dil Uswatte.
Click here to find Hoover Ahead’s Facebook page with more details about the book and the discussion materials.
