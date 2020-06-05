Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers in the city’s west precinct were called to the 800 block of 6th Street West to investigate reports of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found the victim - 22-year-old Robert Lee Prowell, Jr. - in the street suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Prowell, Jr. was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but he later died from his injuries.
Police have limited information in this investigation and there is no suspect in custody.
If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
