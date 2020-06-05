FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers expected Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day very warm and humid with most of us in the lower 70s. We are tracking a disturbance that is moving through Central Alabama this morning producing some showers as they drift to the east-southeast. We could see storms develop again as we head into the afternoon hours. Models are showing various solutions on today’s storm chances. A few keep us mostly dry with a few pop-up storms. Other models are showing a new disturbance developing a broken line of storms across our area during the afternoon and evening hours. If the second solution verifies, we could see better coverage of storms today. We will have to watch radar trends. Any storm that forms today could become strong or severe. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. If you do not see rain today, you’ll likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices around 92-96°F.