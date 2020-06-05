FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers expected Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting the day very warm and humid with most of us in the lower 70s. We are tracking a disturbance that is moving through Central Alabama this morning producing some showers as they drift to the east-southeast. We could see storms develop again as we head into the afternoon hours. Models are showing various solutions on today’s storm chances. A few keep us mostly dry with a few pop-up storms. Other models are showing a new disturbance developing a broken line of storms across our area during the afternoon and evening hours. If the second solution verifies, we could see better coverage of storms today. We will have to watch radar trends. Any storm that forms today could become strong or severe. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. If you do not see rain today, you’ll likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices around 92-96°F.
FIRST ALERT FOR WIDELY SCATTERED STORMS SATURDAY: Saturday is trending drier across most of North and Central Alabama. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a 20-30% chance for storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Best chance for rain mainly south of I-20. It will be very hot and muggy with highs in the lower 90s. Clouds will likely increase south of I-20 as we head into the evening hours due to Cristobal inching closer to the Gulf Coast. If you plan on being outside tomorrow, make sure you stay hydrated. It will likely feel like it is in the mid 90s. It is also important that if you hear thunder, go indoors!
MOSTLY DRY SUNDAY ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA: Based on the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and other computer models, Sunday could end up relatively dry across North and Central Alabama. A few showers or storms will be possible Sunday evening for areas south of I-20 as Cristobal inches closer to the Southeast Gulf Coast. We will likely see a cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°F. Humidity levels will remain high thanks to southerly flow from the Gulf. Best chance for rain will be for Montgomery and points to the south along the Gulf Coast.
LATEST ON CRISTOBAL: Cristobal remains a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 mph. It will remain weak and disorganized over the next 18 hours as it remains over the Yucatan Peninsula. The forecast is for Cristobal to finally move north and emerge over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico late tonight. Once it begins to move over open water, it is expected to slowly strengthen into a tropical storm. The latest forecast has Cristobal making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast Sunday night as a 60 mph tropical storm. Moisture and winds will spread out from the center of the storm as it moves northward. The odds of Cristobal becoming a hurricane is very unlikely at this time as it will encounter some obstacles on its way to the Gulf Coast. The big issue with this storm will be heavy rain, flooding, and some storm surge.
ALABAMA GULF COAST: Plan on temperatures in the low to mid 80s with spotty showers and a few storms on Saturday. Best chance for rain will likely occur Saturday night into Sunday as outer rain bands move onshore. It will also remain very breezy with east-southeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph. I would avoid swimming in the water over the weekend. A high rip current threat is likely as the storm approaches the Gulf Coast. We could also see a small severe threat for isolated tornadoes as the outer rain bands move onto the coast.
CRISTOBAL IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA: Most of the moisture will stay to our south and west Monday. We will introduce a 40% chance for scattered storms since we will remain muggy as southerly flow continues to pour moisture into our area. I think the greatest chance to see a few strong storms will remain in Mississippi Monday, but we’ll watch west Alabama for the low-end potential of an isolated tornado. Latest models show Cristobal getting absorbed by a trough of low pressure moving into the Central Plains. The storm is expected to move through Louisiana and Arkansas and lose tropical characteristics. It will then move off to the north and east as a cold front approaches us. The combination of tropical moisture and an approaching cold front will likely enhance our rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. I can’t rule out some heavy rainfall and an isolated severe threat Wednesday as a cold front moves through our area. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s due to cloud cover. Rain chances around 60% for Tuesday and Wednesday.
