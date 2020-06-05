East Alabama man charged with sex crimes against a child

GLENCOE, Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama man has been charged with sex crimes against a child.
Mark Anthony Maddox, 36, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton.
Investigator Camp Yancey obtained the three warrants with bonds totaling $300,000 cash.
Maddox is currently being held at the Polk County, Georgia jail on numerous charges related to him for attempting to elude Georgia law enforcement when the first Etowah County warrant was obtained on May 23, 2020.
