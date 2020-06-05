Death of Moody Sgt. to be discussed in Friday afternoon news conference

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. about the death of Moody Sgt. Stephen Williams.
Friday’s news conference will be the first formal news conference held since Sgt. Williams was killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Sgt. Williams was shot and killed at a Super 8 in the 2400 block of Moody Parkway/Highway 411 just off I-20. Two suspects were arrested but names and charges have not been released.
Sgt. Williams was in law enforcement for 23 years and spent the last three years with Moody PD.
“He was awesome. He was awesome - just a good man, good person, funny to be around, won officer of the year award a couple years ago. Made rank of sergeant last year, worked night shift for us. Very thorough in his paperwork, very thorough as a sergeant, good teacher and a good mentor. Lot of guys looked up to Stephen. He was a very good close friend," Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said.
