Crisis Line can serve as ‘safety net’ for those waiting to see therapist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You hear us talking about mental health a lot right now, and how important it is for you to find someone to talk to.
But what if you can’t find a therapist quickly? Or the one you have can’t see you for weeks?
We're on your side with an important resource.
It's all hands on deck right now at the Crisis Center's Crisis Line in Birmingham.
They're seeing a 50 percent increase in calls, with topics relating to the death of George Floyd, the protests in Birmingham, the pandemic, or being out of a job.
But with more people looking for help with anxiety, stress, or depression, some may have to wait a bit longer than usual to see a counselor or therapist.
That's where the Crisis Center says they step in.
They're short-term crisis counseling is solution-focused, free, and a resource that is available at all hours of the day.
"We help people get through until they can see their therapist. So, if you're being scheduled two weeks out, three weeks out, a month out, we can be a place where you can call us. We can do followup calls and check on people if they need it," said Rhiannon Reese, the Clinical Director of the Crisis Program at the Crisis Center.
Reese said the Crisis Line creates a safety net until you can see a therapist.
The number for the Crisis Line is (205) 323-7777.
