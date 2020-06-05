City leaders concerned about activity at motel where Moody PD Lt. was killed

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Moody city leaders are speaking out about the prospect of closing the Super 8 motel where Lt. Stephen Williams was killed earlier this week.
Moody Mayor Joe Lee says he plans to meet with the owner to have a discussion on problems at the motel.
A petition has also been started asking the city to close the Super 8.
Lee says he will take steps to protect the people of the city.
Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt says there have been numerous calls to the motel in the past.
“There have been complaints. Just like anywhere else, we have had calls to the Super 8 before. It has been a drug area we have worked before with narcotics,” Hunt said.
Hunt says prostitution and domestic violence cases have also happened at the motel.
WBRC has reached out to the owner of the motel for comment, but we have not yet heard back. If we do, we’ll update this story.
