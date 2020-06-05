B’ham mayor stands up for First Amendment rights while clarifying curfew’s intentions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin used a series of tweets Friday morning to clarify the intent of the city’s curfew after a journalist was arrested Thursday night.
Woodfin says the journalist was covering an event during the temporary curfew. He adds this is the second time this week a journalist has been arrested or detained.
Michael Harriot with TheRoot.com tweeted Thursday night that he was covering protests in Birmingham and was arrested.
In a series of three tweets, Woodfin clarified that Birmingham’s curfew is “not intended to stifle the voices of our people or our press. We need them more now than every.”
The mayor added, “I am a strong believer in the First Amendment, especially now. This moment needs our voices - including the voice of a free press.”
Woodfin ends the thread by saying he’s speaking with leadership at the Birmingham Police Department and within the local media.
