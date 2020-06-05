Alabama Teacher of the Year finalists include 5 area educators

By WBRC Staff | June 5, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 6:35 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The State of Alabama Department of Education announced the 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year for 2020-21.

The 16 educators became finalists by being awarded District Teachers of the Year. Our area has five finalists.

Those finalists are:

  • Michael Sinnott - Vestavia Hills High School (District 3 Secondary Teacher of the Year)
  • Paul David Kelsey - Pleasant Grove Elementary School (District 4 Elementary Teacher of the Year)
  • Rebecca Blumenfeld - Carver (Birmingham) High School (District 4 Secondary Teacher of the Year)
  • Andrew Fletcher Jackson - Eden Elementary School (District 6 Elementary Teacher of the Year)
  • Alana White - Pinson Valley High School (District 7 Secondary Teacher of the Year)

The 16 finalists were selected out of more than 140 applicants.

