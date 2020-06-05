Alabama Teacher of the Year finalists include 5 area educators

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The State of Alabama Department of Education announced the 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year for 2020-21.
The 16 educators became finalists by being awarded District Teachers of the Year. Our area has five finalists.
Those finalists are:
- Michael Sinnott - Vestavia Hills High School (District 3 Secondary Teacher of the Year)
- Paul David Kelsey - Pleasant Grove Elementary School (District 4 Elementary Teacher of the Year)
- Rebecca Blumenfeld - Carver (Birmingham) High School (District 4 Secondary Teacher of the Year)
- Andrew Fletcher Jackson - Eden Elementary School (District 6 Elementary Teacher of the Year)
- Alana White - Pinson Valley High School (District 7 Secondary Teacher of the Year)
The 16 finalists were selected out of more than 140 applicants.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.