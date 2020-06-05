Alabama state representative wants Jefferson Davis holiday to end

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - State Representative Chris England (D) of Tuscaloosa recently sent a letter to Governor Kay Ivey asking her to rescind the JeffersonDavis holiday.
“Several days out of the year, we celebrate people who were overtly oppressors and racists, one in particular is Jefferson Davis,” England said.
That’s why England wants to stop Jefferson Davis’ birthday from being recognized as a state holiday. His letter to Governor Ivey asked her to rescind the Davis holiday or let the legislature debate the matter if she calls a special session later this year.
“Just based on recent actions, the country and the death of Ahmad Aubrey, George Floyd, Breonna. I think the collective consciousness of the country is now moving toward racial reconciliation,” England continued.
England felt the killings of several African-Americans recently, along with the removal of Confederate statues in Birmingham and Mobile this week, is motivating people to do more in terms of recognizing and bridging racial divisions.
He said several Republican leaders, who he is declining to name at this time, reached out to him and expressed a willingness to discuss the matter.
England says he feels hopeful those conversations will lead to ending Jefferson Davis’ birthday as a state holiday. “I think the things you’ve seen should clear our conscience and prepare us for conversations ahead," he concluded.
WBRC reached out to the governor’s office for comment. We’ve yet to receive a response.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.