Women’s health group attacked during graduation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Advocates for women's health say racism and Zoom hackers won't stop them from celebrating new graduates.
A group called No More Martyrs, a campaign supporting better mental health for women of color, held a virtual graduation for about 40 high school and college students from around the country whose in-person graduations had been cancelled.
The group says hackers got into the meeting which was held on Zoom and started making and posting rude and obscene comments, some of them sexual.
Lisa Daughtrey, director of marketing and community affairs for the organization says she feels the organization was targeted.
“What captured my attention is looking at the graduates’ faces and it hurt. It hurt so badly because I’m like 'this is their time. This is their time, their occasion,” said Daughtrey.
Daughtrey says they cancelled the Zoom call and started a new one, but only a fraction of the participants joined the new call.
“I can imagine it was traumatic,” she says of those who did not join the new call.
No More Martrys reported the incident to Zoom. Zoom told WBRC it has worked to upgrade its security. It added: "We take meeting disruptions extremely seriously and where appropriate, we work closely with law enforcement authorities."
Daughtrey says they are planning a new event and are taking precautions to protect it. “We are resilient,” she says.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.