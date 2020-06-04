Tuscaloosa city schools will offer distance learning for the fall

This week the Tuscaloosa City School board of education approved planning for a virtual option in the Fall for parents. It’s called “Your Choice for Your Child” plan. (Source: WBRC)
By Ugochi Iloka | June 4, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 2:08 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This week the Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education approved planning for a virtual option in the fall for parents. It’s called “Your Choice for Your Child” plan.

This is all apart of the board’s Recovery & Reopening Plan. The plan, presented includes three scenarios for the 2020-2021 school year:

  • Full time in schools
  • Part-time in schools with a staggered approach in which students would attend a mix of in-person and distance learning through the week
  • Virtual learning for full-time students.

In the coming weeks families will be individually contacted by Tuscaloosa City School staff to get an update on a decision made for the fall.

