Tuscaloosa city schools will offer distance learning for the fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This week the Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education approved planning for a virtual option in the fall for parents. It’s called “Your Choice for Your Child” plan.
This is all apart of the board’s Recovery & Reopening Plan. The plan, presented includes three scenarios for the 2020-2021 school year:
- Full time in schools
- Part-time in schools with a staggered approach in which students would attend a mix of in-person and distance learning through the week
- Virtual learning for full-time students.
In the coming weeks families will be individually contacted by Tuscaloosa City School staff to get an update on a decision made for the fall.
