Troy University police chief suspended after posting Floyd arrest thoughts

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University Chief of Police John McCall has been suspended after making social media comments about the death of George Floyd.
The post, that has been removed, seemed to indicate that McCall somewhat sides with Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd's death.
In that post, McCall claims the counterfeiting suspect played a role in his own death and calls his arrest lawful. Floyd died after one officer held his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.
Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. said the university “strongly condemns the inflammatory comments (made by McCall).”
“We firmly reject any suggestion that George Floyd contributed to his death or that his actions justified the lethal force inflicted on him. We support the calls for reform and an end to police violence that disproportionately targets our black citizens,” Hawkins said in a written statement.
Hawkins also said McCall's post, in no way, represents the values of Troy University.
Hawkins has ordered an investigation into those statements.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.