Some people in Moody want Super 8 motel closed

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - While funeral arrangements were being finalized for Moody Police Sgt. Stephen Williams, there is a move to shut down the motel where he was killed.
Sgt. Williams responded to a disturbance call at the Super 8 Motel on Moody Parkway Tuesday night.
City officials said Thursday the motel has been the subject of a number of calls for police help in the past.
Thursday, Brooklyn Barlow and her cousin felt compelled to come to a makeshift memorial in Sgt. Williams’ Honor near the motel where he was shot.
“I really think all the violence needs to stop when they are here to help. There are good cops and bad cops,” Barlow said.
Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt tells WBRC the Super 8 Motel is no stranger to trouble. “There have been complaints just like anywhere else we have had calls there at the Super 8. It’s been a drug area we have dealt with before with narcotics,” Hunt said.
The chief said there have also been domestic violence and prostitution calls. “I know there is a petition going around the city of Moody by our citizens wanting it closed. That is something the city council will have to address not the police department,” Hunt said.
“There is a lot of stuff going on here. Shootings, drug deals, prostitution and it would be saver for us and our environment to keep it away from us.” Barlow said.
WBRC FOX6 News reached out to City Hall for comment and to the motel’s management. We have yet to hear from either as of the time this story was published.
