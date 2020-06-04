Social distancing not required at Trump Mount Rushmore event

FILE - This March 22, 2019, file photo shows Mount Rushmore in Keystone, S.D. Organizers have scrapped plans to mandate social distancing during President Donald Trump's appearance at a July 3, 2020, Mount Rushmore fireworks display and won't limit the crowd due to coronavirus concerns, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday, June 4, 2020. The Republican governor said the National Park Service is dolling out 7,500 tickets via lottery for the event, which marks the first time in a decade that fireworks will be set off at the memorial in recognition of Independence Day. (Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)