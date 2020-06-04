6 Off Script: Meet Cassie Fambro

Episode #6

6 Off Script: Meet Cassie Fambro
Cassie Fambro, one of WBRC's new reporters, has hit the ground running in Birmingham. Jonathan and Catherine talks to WBRC's newest addition to its late-night newscast. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | June 4, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated June 4 at 9:30 AM

Cassie Fambro, one of WBRC’s new reporters, has hit the ground running in Birmingham. Jonathan and Catherine talks to WBRC’s newest addition to its late-night newscast.

Subscribe to 6 Off Script

Hear new episodes of 6 Off Script every Thursday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at jonathan.hardison@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.