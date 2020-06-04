6 Off Script: Meet Cassie Fambro

Cassie Fambro, one of WBRC’s new reporters, has hit the ground running in Birmingham. Jonathan and Catherine talks to WBRC’s newest addition to its late-night newscast.
Hear new episodes of 6 Off Script every Thursday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at jonathan.hardison@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.