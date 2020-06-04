Moody showing support for officers and police department

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - There is an outpouring of support for the Moody Police Department and for the family of police Sgt. Stephen Williams shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday.
The 50-year-old was killed Tuesday night answering a disturbance call at a city motel. This is the second officer Moody has lost over the last 22 years.
Thursday a woman who lost her husband, a Birmingham Police Officer, was came to Moody to help.
In front of the the Moody Police Department people placed flowers, balloons or flags in honor of Sgt. Stephen Williams.
The SUV was Willams’ patrol vehicle. The Anderson family came. Williams patrolled their neighborhood. “It was a tragedy what happened and my heart goes out to the family,” Pam Anderson said.
City Hall has run out of signs for people to put up in their yards in support of the Moody Police Department. “The department is struggling right now. Hurting. Especially those officers that were working that night of the incident,” Chief Thomas Hunt with the Moody Police Department said.
Counselors will be brought in for officers or others who may need them. Susan Bennett was at the police department Thursday dropping off a package to help the Williams family apply for benefits.
“It was heartbreaking. It’s a tragedy to see the loss of life and especially those who protect us each and every day,” Bennett said.
Bennett lost her husband Birmingham Police Officer Charles Bennett back in 2004 along with two other police officers. She is now a member of the Alabama Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors which tries to make sure officers are not forgotten to help where they can for the families.
Bennett said, “Prayer and support and to be there and just listen. It’s a long road a hard road.”
Sgt. Williams’ death has brought back a lot of memories for her.
Chief Hunt is thankful for the community support. He said it means a great deal for the department.
The signs which cost $20 each are on order.
