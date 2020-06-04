Mental health worker explains why people may feel tired after George Floyd’s killing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sha-Rhonda Green, a licensed clinical social worker and mental health therapist with the University of Alabama, said it’s understandable why some people feel mentally and emotionally drained right now following the death of George Floyd.
Green said even her family members have asked for help.
“They call me. I’m their big sis. They call me, they text me. They tell me how they’re processing,” Green told WBRC.
The fact you might be hurting over Floyd’s death makes you human according to her.
She added it’s not unusual to feel saddened by some of the violence that’s happened during events.
“Emotional and psychological trauma is real when we’re feeling we don’t have security, we don’t have constructs that we are human. It’s exhausting,” Green went on to say.
Green said there are constructive ways you can address what you’re feeling. “Saying no to the things we don’t want to do. No is a complete sentence and we have to take care of ourselves first and sometimes that’s a combination of things,” she continued.
Green suggested that you talk about what you’re feeling. That can be with someone you trust or a professional if you need to.
Green also said if you feel called to action there are positive things you can do like vote, write politicians in your area about your concerns or write your thoughts in a journal or pray.
