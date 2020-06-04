Mayor Woodfin wants to work ‘with’ protesters to plan peaceful gatherings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The images of broken glass and fires are still fresh in everyone’s minds, a scene the mayor says he doesn’t want to see again
Sunday night, some people who were originally part of a protest downtown became very aggressive, targeting buildings and some even harming journalists.
Mayor Randall Woodfin enacted a curfew, curtailing protests and vigils.
“We need to acknowledge there are credible threats out there, local looters for peaceful protesters, unfortunately, local looters are hijacking and taking advantage of a gathering,” Woodfin said Thursday.
He says he wants to protect peaceful protests. ”When we regulate certain places to assemble and the time they assemble, it is not to suppress first amendment rights, it is to look our organizers and activists in the eye and say we want to work with you,” said Woodfin.
He says the city wants a heads up.
"Please reach out to us if you want to gather and let us help,” he said. He explained that way they can make sure there is security in place to protect people especially from outside threats.
Right now, WC Patton Park is designated for demonstrations from 10 until 3.
