Mayor Woodfin rolls out new guidance on demonstrations in city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released new guidance on public demonstrations on Wednesday following temporary restrictions.
Mayor Woodfin says he is heartbroken by the death of George Floyd, the man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. He also condemned destructive protests in Birmingham and says he wants to give people an outlet to peaceful share their voice.
“The city of Birmingham as an administration supports out first amendment rights. We support peaceful protesting,” said Mayor Woodfin.
In response, the city now designating W.C. Patton Park as the location for permitted demonstrations or vigils. People can use the space for demonstrations between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with proper permit documentation from the city.
The decision also comes after credible threats were made against the city, citizens and the mayor’s life. Mayor Woodfin says the city has had to get creative in allowing space for freedom of speech, but maintaining public safety.
“Based on those threats not only including city assets, but includes threats to protestors, adding on to the looters and anarchists infiltrating themselves in protests," said Mayor Woodfin, “all that combined, we need to make sure we create and regulate a safe space for the right to assembly."
The times the park can be used for demonstrations and vigils are in accordance to the curfew. The mayor says the curfew is expected to be in place until at least June 8th and the city will reconsider whether it needs to be extended.
