Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for attempted murder suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted for attempted murder.
Jeremy Glentrell Morris, 32, is wanted on an attempted murder charge related to a domestic violence incident that happened on May 14 in the 400 block of 18th Court NW in Center Point.
Anyone with information about Morris’ whereabouts should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
