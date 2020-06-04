Huntsville police discuss Wednesday night protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a night of protests in Downtown Huntsville against the killing of George Floyd, the Huntsville Police Department confirmed 24 people were arrested.
The Huntsville Police Department recapped the evening from their perspective.
During the press conference, police noted that two officers were lightly injured during the protests. Both of these officers are back at work on Thursday.
Officers recovered multiple weapons on scene including knives, pipes, and ice bottles. Some bottles were filled with “yellow liquids” and those are currently being tested.
Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray says his officers will not put up with violence during protests in this area. He also noted that each of the 24 arrested are all from Madison county.
“This was not the NAACP. Their organizers left at 6:30 p.m. as it was scheduled. This was a group of people from out of town stirring up our local young people.”
Countless videos circulate social media, one showing a firework being shot toward officers as they work to clear out the streets.
Still, some protesters say the evening was peaceful and that they did not witness any violent acts to justify police force.
“There was nothing violent to occur. We knelt, we chanted, we did everything we had to do,” one demonstrator says. “Nobody threw anything from as far as I could see, and I was moving."
The protester admits a flag was set on fire at one point in the night but says protesters helped stomp it out, wanting the demonstration to be peaceful.
