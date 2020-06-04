Hundreds protest in Mountain Brook over death of George Floyd

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) -More protests and vigils are taking place over the mountain this week. Thursday, the Alabama Rally Against Injustice group held a protest in Mountain Brook.
For over eight minutes, hundreds of protesters put their hands over the mouths on the ball fields at Crestline Elementary School to remember and signify how long a former Minneapolis officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died.
Before that, many took to the microphone to demand justice for Floyd and others who have died in police custody.
“It was no accident. Not only did he hear him dying as he was begging for his life, he felt it,” one protester said.
"If could have just as easily been me under that cop’s knee or any other black person here and it is your duty, no your responsibility as white people to not be silent, just because the conversation may make people uncomfortable. You need to talk about this,” another protester said.
"We just don’t want justice. We demand it. I love all of you and I appreciate all of you for being here. This is a revolution. We are making history right now,” Gabby Bowie, an activist said.
While these rallies have been peaceful, organizers say anything but peace is in the hearts of those attending.
"Even if there’s not vandalism that goes on, these protests are not peaceful. People are enraged. People are upset, frustrated. They feel oppressed and there’s not going to be any peace until there’s justice,” Celida Soto with the Alabama Rally Against Injustice said.
Rally organizers have also made a request to speak with the Mountain Brook Police Department which is a part of research action where faith leaders, community members and activists meet with local officials to do a review of their policies and procedures.
There are more of AL Rally Against Injustice protests planned for the coming days. Vestavia Hills is the next stop on Friday at 4 p.m. on the front lawn of city hall.
