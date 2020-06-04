Hoover pastors gather for prayer at Hoover Met

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Hoover pastors gather for prayer and in unity Thursday night.
The pastors say they are praying for the community, those who are hurting, justice and peace.
The community prayer event is being held in the parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium from 6:00 to 6:45 p.m.
The event is called "An Evening of Prayer: Compassion and Community Through Christ."
Pastors leading the event include Nathan Carden of The Church at Ross Bridge, Van Moody of The Worship Center Church, Randy Norris of The Station Church, Eric Parker of Tapestry Church and Chris Peters of Cross Creek Church.
People can come and stand, bring chairs or watch from their cars.
