Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa to fortify 50 roofs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The construction manager for Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa demonstrated some of what goes into fortifying a roof.
“Nailing the plywood is important. We nail every four inches within four feet of the gable, six inches everywhere else,” Brandon Kasteler explained.
That practice, plus using materials like peal and stick membrane and ring-shanked nails goes into how Habitat fortifies a roof.
That’s why the charity is happy so many people applied to get their roofs fortified recently. “There are so many people in our community and neighboring communities who are sleeping where it’s raining on them," said Ellen Potts, Executive Director for Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.
“Often the elderly or disabled who are veterans or their surviving spouses and that is a lot of our target population,” Potts continued.
Fortified roofs like this one can withstand winds up to 135 miles per hour. Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa will begin fortifying the roofs of about 50 homes before the end of June.
Potts said they have now reached the limit of the number of homeowners they can help for free or for a low cost.
